Administration urged to lower level of Fatehgarh Sahib road

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 31
Representatives of various religious institutions here have demanded that the level of the Fatehgarh Sahib-Bassi Pathana road should be reduced by two feet before laying premix.
They said rainwater often enter religious places as the level of the road had increased by four to five feet, owing to the laying of premix several times in the last 12-15 years.
The Khalifa of Roza Sharif, manager of the Gurdwara, Fatehgarh Sahib, manager of the Gurudwara, Baba Moti Ram Mehra, representative of MG College, Fatehgarh Sahib, and heads of other religious institutions, today submitted a memorandum in this regard to the DC.
Representatives of religious groups said, “A large number of devotees, who come to pay obeisance at these places, have to face problems during the monsoon. Besides, fire brigade vehicles can’t enter the premises if case of an emergency.”
