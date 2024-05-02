Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

Admissions for the academic session 2024-25 have commenced for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and UG-PG integrated courses at Punjabi University.

Aspiring students can enroll at the Punjabi University main campus, the neighbouring campuses and regional centres.

The admission process is conducted online to ensure transparency and for students’ ease. Notably, this session also marks the beginning of the four-year BEd integrated programme.

For further information, students can visit the university website http://www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in/.

The website provides access to the online application portal, where applicants can also download the prospectus for additional guidelines. For inquiries, students can contact 0175-5136522, 5136390, or via WhatsApp at 8264256390.

#Punjabi University Patiala