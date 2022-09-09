Admn gears up for Ganpati Visarjan

Patiala, September 8
The district administration has decided to depute round-the-clock divers at various points along Bhakra Canal to prevent any untoward incident during Ganesh Visarjan, which marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival. The arrangements will be in place till September 10.
The Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sakshi Sawhney, has directed the SSP to ensure fool proof arrangements during the Ganesh festival. She told the SSP to instruct police stations concerned to depute round-the-clock divers at vulnerable points along Bhakra Canal.
Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security in the city as hundreds of devotees are expected to throng immersion points where they will bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.
Senior officials said police personnel and trained volunteers would be part of the security arrangements, which would be overseen by an SP rank officer.
The DC orders further stated that officials of the Irrigation Department had been asked to arrange divers in various towns of the district, while the Civil Surgeon had been directed to be prepared for medical emergency situation and ensure that healthcare teams and ambulances were available in case of any untoward incident.
