Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 28

The problem of sweage from Kharar town causing flooding in the villages of Bassi Pathana subdivision should be resolved with efforts by the district administration in collaboration with its SAS Nagar counterpart and the Department of Water Resources, said Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, as she presided over a meeting with officials of the district administration.

The DC said the sewage water of the colonies of Kharar and nearby areas falls into the Jayanti Devi Ki Rao drain. However, there was an incomplete super passage, so water from Jayanti Devi Ki Rao got stagnant near Sotal village. She said from there it flows downstream. However, the flow of water was blocked by the Kheri-Kharar link road, resulting in a backward flow of water. The DC said that as the water flowed backwards into Doomcheri village, the villagers created a temporary bundh so it would not affect them.

