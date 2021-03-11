Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

Intensifying its drive to combat dengue, the District Health Department has identified 15 hotspot areas in the city. The department will increase surveillance and monitoring in the hotspot areas to stave off any dengue outbreak. The department has directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) to regularly spray larvicides on potential dengue breeding sites in the hotspot areas. Officials of the Health Department said no dengue case had been reported in the district so far. However, they have dengue larvae at 120 sites over the past few weeks during ‘Dry Day Friday’ anti-dengue campaign.

Vulnerable areas Urban Estate

Bharat Nagar

Tafazalpura

Factory Area

Focal point

Alipur

Badungar

Gurunanak Nagar

Tripuri

Bishan Nagar

Ekta Nagar

Anand Nagar

Azad Nagar

Lahori Gate

Ranjit Nagar

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said they had kicked off anti-dengue campaign last month. “We have tested 137 blood samples for dengue, however, none tested positive. We have been holding interdepartmental meetings for better coordination to defeat dengue.”

The district had reported 1,013 dengue cases last year. Health officials said they were well-equipped and had already started four dengue Sentinel Surveillance Labs in Patiala district.