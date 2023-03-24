Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 23

The district administration carried out a rally against drug menace on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev here today. The administration also paid tributes to the martyrs at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in the city.

Various schools and colleges also commemorated the day.

A programme, held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Thind, SP Harwant Kaur, SDM Kirpalveer Singh, DSP Hardeep Singh Badungar and others.

The DC said the citizens should contribute towards the country as per examples set by the revolutionaries.

The ADC said we people should seek inspiration from the life of the martyrs.

The cycle rally was flagged off from near the PWD rest house on Bhupindra Road. The riders cycled till Dhablan and back.

District SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) team, along with students of Punjabi University paid their tributes to the revolutionaries.

The health awareness society of Baradari Gardens also commemorated the day and talked about the contribution and devotion of the martyrs towards the nation.

The cadets of the air wing of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, also remembered Bhagat Singh. ANO Satvir Singh Gill talked about Bhagat Singh’s ideology.