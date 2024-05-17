Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

Internal quality assurance cell of Government Mohindra College, Patiala, took a significant step towards sustainable waste management with installation of Aerobin machines in the girls’ hostel.

Reena Chadha, General Manager of Delhi-based Indian Pollution Control Association, was present on the occasion along with college principal Amarjit Singh.

Aerobins, known for their efficient composting capabilities, will aid in managing solid waste effectively within the college premises, said the principal. “The initiative aligns with the institution’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices,” said Amarjit.

Chadha also conducted an insightful workshop on solid waste management at Sabha Bhawan of the college.

In recognition of the college’s dedication to environmental conservation, the Municipal Corporation awarded it with a certificate for maintaining a single-use plastic-free campus. This acknowledgment underscores the institution’s proactive efforts towards creating a cleaner and greener environment.

#Environment #Pollution