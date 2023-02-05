Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Patiala, February 4
The Aeromodelling Club of Patiala took part in the Aeromodelling Show conducted by the district administration at the Patiala Heritage Festival here today.
The air show witnessed a performance by a grandfather-grandson duo. Shivraj Singh Ghuman and his grandson Mankaran Singh Ghuman, a Class IX student of Yadavindra Public School, showcased their individual talents of flying.
Centre of attraction
Loops, rolls, low passes, knife edges and other stunts by various aircraft models and paragliding feats became the centre of attraction at the show. Models of Red Bull Race aircraft, Boeing, Space Walker were also the centre of interest.
While the president of the Aeromodelling Club, Ghuman modelled Extra-260, his grandson flew the harbour plane and showed a few actions by rolling on the loop and making a wingover.
“It is a proud moment for me and my grandson as we perform together,” Ghuman said. “Aeromodelling is a fun hobby that involves design, development and flying of small air vehicles. It is a very exciting and interesting way to learn, apply and understand science and engineering principles,” Mankaran said.
Loops, rolls, low passes, knife edges and many other stunts by various aircraft models were shown at the Civil Aviation Club on Sangrur Road and drew applause from the audience. Apart from this, the Cessna-172 of Pipistrel virus aircraft and paragliding feats became the centre of attraction.
Apart from this, Sukhcharan Singh Nikka Brar and Akashdeep Singh of the Punjab Para Gliding Association entertained the audience through Power Paragliding.
Aeromodelling generally involves small sized flying objects like radio controlled aircraft (RC Aircraft), gliders, ornithopters, boomerangs and paper planes. It involves a lot of interdisciplinary concepts from various streams of engineering such as aerospace/aeronautical, mechanical, electronics, electrical and computer science. Aeromodelling gives a good understanding of roles each of these engineering skills play in real aircraft industry and provides enormous opportunities to develop innovative thinking and implementation.
Sant Singh Matharu from Ludhiana flew Extra-300 and Vijay Vir Singh Khokhar from Adesh University, Bathinda, flew Angle, Scorpion Jet and S mid-wing aerobatic models. Yadvinder Singh showed a few actions of the Russian aircraft Antonov-225. Apart from this, Arpit Bhogal and Naminder Bhogal showed models of Tucano 50cc, a self-made aircraft. Sahajbir Kharar also showed a model of a helicopter.
Models of Red Bull Race aircraft, Boeing, Space Walker etc. were also the centre of interest.
Former CEO of the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council APS Virk along with Manjeev Bhogal of Model Avionics Club, Ludhiana, gave a detailed information about the actions of the aircraft models and motivated the youth to join the Indian Air Force.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’
In September 2022, Centre banned PFI for 5 years under a str...
Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt
Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...