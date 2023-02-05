 Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival : The Tribune India

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Around 1,000 students from various colleges and schools witnessed the performances by different aeromodels and gliders. Photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 4

The Aeromodelling Club of Patiala took part in the Aeromodelling Show conducted by the district administration at the Patiala Heritage Festival here today.

Around 1,000 students from various colleges and schools witnessed the performances by different aeromodels and gliders. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

The air show witnessed a performance by a grandfather-grandson duo. Shivraj Singh Ghuman and his grandson Mankaran Singh Ghuman, a Class IX student of Yadavindra Public School, showcased their individual talents of flying.

Centre of attraction

Loops, rolls, low passes, knife edges and other stunts by various aircraft models and paragliding feats became the centre of attraction at the show. Models of Red Bull Race aircraft, Boeing, Space Walker were also the centre of interest.

While the president of the Aeromodelling Club, Ghuman modelled Extra-260, his grandson flew the harbour plane and showed a few actions by rolling on the loop and making a wingover.

“It is a proud moment for me and my grandson as we perform together,” Ghuman said. “Aeromodelling is a fun hobby that involves design, development and flying of small air vehicles. It is a very exciting and interesting way to learn, apply and understand science and engineering principles,” Mankaran said.

Loops, rolls, low passes, knife edges and many other stunts by various aircraft models were shown at the Civil Aviation Club on Sangrur Road and drew applause from the audience. Apart from this, the Cessna-172 of Pipistrel virus aircraft and paragliding feats became the centre of attraction.

Apart from this, Sukhcharan Singh Nikka Brar and Akashdeep Singh of the Punjab Para Gliding Association entertained the audience through Power Paragliding.

Aeromodelling generally involves small sized flying objects like radio controlled aircraft (RC Aircraft), gliders, ornithopters, boomerangs and paper planes. It involves a lot of interdisciplinary concepts from various streams of engineering such as aerospace/aeronautical, mechanical, electronics, electrical and computer science. Aeromodelling gives a good understanding of roles each of these engineering skills play in real aircraft industry and provides enormous opportunities to develop innovative thinking and implementation.

Sant Singh Matharu from Ludhiana flew Extra-300 and Vijay Vir Singh Khokhar from Adesh University, Bathinda, flew Angle, Scorpion Jet and S mid-wing aerobatic models. Yadvinder Singh showed a few actions of the Russian aircraft Antonov-225. Apart from this, Arpit Bhogal and Naminder Bhogal showed models of Tucano 50cc, a self-made aircraft. Sahajbir Kharar also showed a model of a helicopter.

Models of Red Bull Race aircraft, Boeing, Space Walker etc. were also the centre of interest.

Former CEO of the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council APS Virk along with Manjeev Bhogal of Model Avionics Club, Ludhiana, gave a detailed information about the actions of the aircraft models and motivated the youth to join the Indian Air Force.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

2
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

3
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

4
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

5
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

6
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

7
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

10
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

In September 2022, Centre banned PFI for 5 years under a str...

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: HC chides Punjab Govt

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt

Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated