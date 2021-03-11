African swine fever killed pigs: Report

Patiala, August 19
Nearly 300 pigs died around Chhoti and Bari Nadi over a week ago due to African swine fever. The disease is not yet known to be communicable to humans, but the state government has notified it. Also, the district administration in order to prevent the spread of disease has taken steps to stop rearing and movement of pigs at the specific areas, including Sanouri Adda, Cheeka Road and Bilaspur village, in Patiala district.
Over 200 pigs were initially reported dead due to unspecified reasons around Badi Nadi here between August 7 to 9. Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department sent samples of pig swabs, blood and skin to the Regional Disease Diagnostics Laboratory , Jalandhar, for diagnostics. Besides, the district Health Department as a precautionary measure also tested employees of the MC and handlers of pigs for swine flu, but none was found infected.
The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed African swine fever in swine samples of Patiala district. As such, the whole state has been declared a ‘controlled area’ to prevent, control and eradicate disease. —Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner
Though contacted repeatedly over the matter on Friday, the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Gurcharan Singh, failed to share details of test reports. Meanwhile, the district administration said the reports of tests were received, which confirmed infection of the African swine fever among pigs. The government has notified Bilaspur village and Sanauri Adda in Patiala as the epicentre of the disease.
The state government stated, “As a precautionary measure, pigs, pig products or related goods from piggeries will not be taken out of or brought into the infected zone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...