After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said following success of the education revolution in the state, Punjab was now poised to embark on a transformative journey known as the health revolution.

The initiative would kick-start in the city, where Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would inaugurate the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ scheme on October 2.

'The second phase of the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ campaign will initiate projects worth crores that will benefit healthcare institutes across state.' Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Information and Public Relations Minister

He said the second phase of the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ campaign would initiate projects worth crores that would benefit healthcare institutes across the state.

During the event, Kejriwal and Mann would lay the foundation stone for the expansion and improvement of Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital besides upgrading 40 health institutions throughout the state. The minister said the government had already established 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state in the first phase of the health revolution.

Notably, Jouramajra is overseeing the preparations for the state-level event to be held at the New Polo Ground Aviation Club, Sangrur Road, Patiala, on October 2.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Chetan Singh Jouramajra