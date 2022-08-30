After swine flu deaths, Health Dept sets up isolation wards in hospitals of Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

Following two deaths from swine flu in the district, the Health Department has set up isolation wards at different government hospitals. Isolation wards were set up to prevent transmission, said officials.

“Isolation wards have been set up at the Civil Hospital, Nabha, Rajpura, Samana, and Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala,” informed health officials.

They said a swine flu isolation ward was also set up at the Government Rajindra Hospital. “In all, around 43 beds have been dedicated for swine flu patients in the district,” officials added.

Two swine flu patients from Patiala had died last week. A 22-year-old youth died of swine flu on Friday while a 50-year-old man succumbed to the disease on Wednesday last week.

Meanwhile, the Health Department claimed that no fresh swine flu case was reported in the district over the past few days. Department officials said they were closely monitoring the situation.

Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist, advised people to take precautions to avoid infection of the flu. He advised residents to wear face masks while venturing into crowded places, wash hands frequently and visit a doctor if one had symptoms like high fever, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache and fatigue. “We are prepared for dealing situation arising due to swine flu. Isolation wards have already been set up to manage patients,” he said.

