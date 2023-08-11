Agri centre holds Teeyan celebrations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 10

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra organised Teeyan celebrations at Bakshiwala village under the theme, “Teeyan De Rang, Millets De Sang”, here on Wednesday evening.

The highlight of the evening was a performance portraying the rich culture, heritage and traditions of Punjab. A blend of folk melodies and songs made the celebrations even more enchanting. Elderly women performed giddha on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Gurupdesh Kaur, Associate Professor (Home Science), said millets were often called “Nutri-Cereals” due to their high nutritional content and dietary fibre. She said millets were good source of protein, micronutrients and phytochemicals and had many health promoting properties. She stressed on replacing refined flour with millets to make meals healthier.

Kulwinder Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur exhibited the use of different millets in products like ‘kodra namkeen’, ragi cookies, ragi balls, bajra ‘chakli’, etc.

Nirmal Kaur from Haryali Self-Help Group and Rupinder Kaur from Khushali Self-Help Group entertained the audience with their performances.

JS Grewal and Rupinder Kaur conducted the programme and made a fervent appeal to the women to stay connected with KVK, Patiala through trainings, Kisan Melas and other activities.