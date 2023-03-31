Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

Ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s release from Patiala Central Jail, his wifeNavjot Kaur Sidhu shared an emotional message on Twitter.

Congress leader’s wife, who recently broke the news that she was battling cancer, in her tweet said ‘she asked for death’ to ‘teach Sidhu a lesson’. She also wrote profoundly about her husband’s love for Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu(centre), his son Karan (left), and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu (right). File photos

“Affirmations are true: made by a sound mind or out of your senses. Navjot’s love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment. In a fit of anger,to teach him a lesson I asked for death. God’s grace was waiting but with a rider,” she wrote.

Talking about how different people have different destiny and journeys, she wrote how Sidhu promised her everything but not against ‘the will of Supreme Consciousness’. “I will give you what you have asked for but not against the will of Supreme Consciousness. So HE left me in between. Each person’s destiny and journey is different. We have no right to question it. The only person who needs correction is our own self. HIS WORLD: HIS LAWS,” she added.

Earlier this month, Kaur apprised people in a tweet about stage 2 invasive cancer she was battling. She wrote how she waited for Sidhu’s return from jail before deciding to ‘go under the knife’ owing to the seriousness of the disease.

“Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sidhu’s son Karan said they were eagerly waiting for his return and wish to sit together with him. He also said whenever his father faced setbacks, he emerged stronger.

Putting speculation of his likely release to rest, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu’s team has confirmed his release on April 1.He is serving time in a road rage case dating back to 1988. Sidhu’s team that handles his Twitter account on Friday cited jail officials while saying that his release was scheduled for Saturday.

This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow.



