Aided college non-teaching staff hold pen-down strike

Patiala, August 2
On a call given by the Private College Non-Teaching Employees’ Union, Punjab (Aided & Unaided), the non-teaching staff of the local Modi College today staged a protest against the state government over non-implementation of the 6th Pay Commission recommendations and other pending demands.
The striking members observed a full-day pen-down strike and held a dharna. They raised slogans against the government for its alleged bias against non-teaching employees of private-aided colleges.
Ajay Kumar Gupta, press secretary of the union, said non-teaching employees were observing strikes and holding dharnas in support of their demands for the past about five years. “Our delegations met leaders across party lines during the past one year, but to no avail so far. Despite assurances, no notification of the 6th Pay Commission and other demands was released, forcing non-teaching employees to take the path of agitation,” said Gupta.
He said the Punjab Government implemented 7th Pay Commission for the teachers working in colleges, which was a good gesture. “However, it is very shameful on its part that the non-teaching employees have been deprived of the 6th Pay Commission and other demands. The government was meting out step-motherly treatment to the cadre,” he stated.
