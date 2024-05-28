Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

Police claimed to have arrested two youngsters linked to a gangster and said that two possible target killings have been averted with their arrest.

“The Patiala police have thwarted two target killings with the arrest of two operatives of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang from Rajpura,” said SSP Varun Sharma here on Monday.

“Those arrested have been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Laadi; and Subir Singh, alias Subi, both residents of Zirakpur in SAS Nagar. Laadi has six criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion and arms-related offences registered against him, while Subi has already been booked in two criminal cases under NDPS Act. Laadi was also one of the shooters involved in the murder of Meet Bouncer, which took place in Panchkula in 2017, and was out on bail since September 2020,” said the SSP.

Police teams have also recovered three pistols, including two .32-calibre pistols and one .30-calibre pistol along with 15 cartridges from them. Besides, their car, in which they were travelling, has been impounded.

The SSP, while addressing a press conference, said both accused were handled by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is an aide of fugitive gangster/terrorist Goldy Brar and had previously handled the sensational firing incident at a house in Sector 5, Chandigarh, in January 2024. Gangster Dhillon had tasked the operatives to carry two target killings, including one at Rajpura and another in the tricity, he added.

He said preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that Goldy Dhillon provided them with a consignment of weapons to avenge the recent murder of Money Bouncer in Kharar by Lucky Patiyal’s gang. “This module had already conducted a recce of one of their targets in Rajpura and was coming to Rajpura today to carry out the attack,” he said.

Sharing operation details, the SSP said following reliable inputs about four operatives of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang who are in possession of illegal arms and planning to commit some crime and travelling towards Rajpura from the Zirakpur side, an operation was planned and a special team under the supervision of SP (D) Yogesh Kumar and DSP Rajpura Bikramjit Singh Brar, an headed by In charge of Special Cell (Rajpura) Harry Boparai intercepted a car that was bearing a fake registration number near the Prime cinema on the Chandigarh-Rajpura road, and arrested both operatives.

He said two of their associates, identified as Pawan of Rajpura and Vipan Kumar, alias Karan, of Banur, who were in a separate vehicle, managed to flee the spot. “Police teams are looking out for them,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 384, 473, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 (6)(7) of the Arms Act at the Sadar Rajpura police station.

