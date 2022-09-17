Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered

Patiala, September 16
NCC Air Wing cadets of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, here paid homage to Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh on his death anniversary. ANO Satvir Singh Gill paid tributes to the great soul and highlighted his achievements. Principal Balwinder Kaur motivated the students and urged them to join defence services.
