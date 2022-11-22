Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh given Distinguished Alumni Award by Thapar Institute, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh (retd) was conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, during its 36th convocation ceremony here today.

The university awarded 2,452 degrees, including 99 PhD degrees, 42 medals/awards to students for their outstanding and meritorious academic, scholastic and all-round performances, during the event.

The university honoured its alumnus Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh for his contribution in the field of defence and engineering. Jagjeet Singh rose to the rank of a three-star officer. He has been decorated with several honours and awards including the Vishisht Seva Medal, awarded by the President of India in 2007 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016.

Singh has instituted several scholarships for children, including the differently-abled. He has served as the senior vice-president of the Air Force Association and the vice-chairman of the Marshal of the Air Force Trust for six years after his retirement.

Professor Prakash Gopalan, TIET Director, congratulated the degree recipients.

Rajeev Vaderah, Chairman, Central board of governors, TIET, said the university has opened Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and has also applied to run an integrated law program. “The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court is expected to pay a visit to the campus soon,” he said and added that the university will also venture into teaching pharmacy, architecture and design related courses.

He said the university is also planning to set up a campus at Gurgaon in the coming years.