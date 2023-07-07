Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 6

The Punjab Languages Department here held the All-India Urdu Mushaira and Baba Farid Seminar.

Writers from across the country, including Nashir Naqvi, former head, Department of Urdu, Punjabi University; Amardeep Singh, Yash Nakodri, Jaspreet Falk, Mukesh Alam, Khushboo Rampuri and Amritpal Singh Sheida participated in the seminar.

Naqvi presided over the event and discussed the writings of Farid. All participants were presented with phulkaris and books.