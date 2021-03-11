All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

Work of replacing damaged and faulty traffic signals in the city is expected to complete by June 30.

Officials in the Municipal Corporation, Patiala said, “They are spending Rs 2.24 crore on the traffic light project.” The non-functional traffic lights have been a major reason behind traffic chaos and congestion on city roads.

“Installation of traffic lights at Sai market, Focal Point, Devigarh Road, Lakkar Mandi among others is pending. We started the work to replace traffic lights in November. Since then, most poles have been changed and traffic lights have been installed. But the company did not get timely permission for road-cutting, which delayed the overall project. The company then got an extension to complete the traffic lights installation work by June 30”, an official said.

The SDO, Electrical (Streetlights), Pawanpreet Singh said, “The lights on the Bhupindra road have been changed recently. Others traffic lights will also be changed soon.”

A resident of the Patiala-Devigarh road said, “The Municipal Corporation should speed-up the overhaul work. Non-functional traffic lights create nuisance and bottlenecks.”

“Working traffic lights are essential, especially on highways and the outskirts of the city due to high volume of vehicles,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials in the Municipal Corporation said, “The project is going on at a good speed. It is expected to complete by June end. After completion, we will be able to check the functionality of traffic lights in the city right from the Municipal Corporation office.”