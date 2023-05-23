Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

The Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee will hold a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on May 31. The committee activists had earlier been jailed for obstructing public work while they were protesting over various demands.

The committee leaders today held a press conference at the media club here and said they would hold a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They alleged the district administration was working against the interests of the Dalit community.

Committee leaders Mukesh Malod and Paramjit Kaur Longowal said they were protesting against the district administration for their demands of allocation of shamlat land and others, but rather than acting on the matter, the administration had sent eight of its members behind bars.

They also alleged that the allocation of shamlat land of various villages had not been carried out as per norms. The protesters said they would now again hold a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on May 31.

DC Sakshi Sawhney today said some members of the community were involved in subletting the allocated land at higher rates. “We carried out the bidding process as per law and to ensure equal participation of all the community members. All processes are being followed as per laws. Any of their illegitimate demands will not be accepted,” she said.