Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 23

Twenty-three members of 1971 batch celebrated their golden jubilee at Punjab Public School (PPS),Nabha, here today. They were given a cordial welcome at Junior School by the school Headmaster, DC Sharma.

It was followed by their visit to the senior school. They visited the Houses in Sham Bagh, entered dormitories and interacted with students in classes. They had lunch in JK Kate Dining Hall and later planted saplings at the Headmaster’s Green.

In a special assembly convened to felicitate them, they were given mementoes by Headmaster DC Sharma. A cultural programme was organised on the occasion and a brief presentation was also made depicting activities on the campus and the recent achievements of the school.

The former students from the 1971 batch Vice-Admiral Satish Soni, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Brijeshwar Mishra, Vineet Kashyap, and HS Mehta addressed the students and motivated them for a higher purpose in life.

Col. Bawa Harinder Pal Singh presented Headmaster with a token of regards.

Speaking on the occasion, Headmaster Sharma thanked the senior former students for sparing some time from their busy schedule to be among the students.