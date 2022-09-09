Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Chandigarh, September 9
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, saying she has left behind a great and glorious legacy of dedication, humility and commitment.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
Taking to Twitter, Amarinder Singh, scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, said, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of England and the Royal family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest reigning monarch, she has left behind a great and glorious legacy of dedication, humility and commitment."
"May she rest in peace," he added.
