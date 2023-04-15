Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi celebrated at Model School

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 14

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti today.

NCC cadet Jotsaroop Kaur informed the students about the significance of the festival of Baisakhi.

Jasleen Kaur a Class XII student talked about the contribution and achievements of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary.

The students also paid homage to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. School in-charge Balkrishan, ANO Satvir Singh, Gagandeep Singh and other faculty members were among those present on the occasion.