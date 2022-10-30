Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 29

After a gap of two years, the city today reported six cases of another vector-borne disease – chikungunya. The district had not reported even a single case over the past two years. Health officials said all cases were reported from the city alone.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans from infected mosquitoes. It is caused by a Chikungunya virus (CHIKV).

The Health Department said they had already started testing people for the disease who had tested negative for dengue as both the diseases have almost same symptoms. “As soon as chikungunya cases were reported in other districts of the state, we started testing for this vector borne disease also. Six persons – mostly adults – have already tested positive,” said District Epidemiologist, Dr Sumeet Singh.

Dr Sumeet said chikungunya was characterised by an abrupt onset of fever, coupled with joint pain. The joint pain is often very debilitating; it usually lasts for a few days, but may be prolonged for weeks, months or even years. Hence, the virus can translate into acute, subacute or chronic disease.

Civil Surgeon, in a press release, said people should get themselves tested for chikungunya, if they have fever and joint pain. Tests are being conducted at Government Rajindra Hospital, Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Nabha Civil Hospital and Rajpura Civil Hospital.