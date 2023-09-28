Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 27

The Municipal Corporation carried out a swachhta-hi-sewa drive in Ward-17 of the city. It carried out a rally along with students of a private school on city roads on Tuesday and another seminar on cleanliness at the government girls’ college in the city the same day.

As the corporation has been propagating cleanliness, management of solid waste, and segregation of wet and dry waste, it has failed to maintain the flow of its sewage pipes, from which waste water oozes out onto the roads and splashes on people and vehicles on a regular basis.

The situation has been bad in Chotti Baradari, where the sewage water has damaged a road and a parking area near the commercial Beant Singh Complex. Davinderpal Singh, an office goer in the Beant Singh Complex, said, “This is a regular problem. The concerned authorities have failed to solve it. The wastage of various hotels and medical facilities behind the Phul cinema is not segregated, and the owners regularly throw the waste into the sewer lines, which renders them blocked.”

A commuters “The overflow of sewage water is damaging the roads and creating inconvenience for visitors and students in the area. The dirty water splashes on people. This problem has been raised several times with the Municipal Corporation, but they have failed to provide a solution.”

Ashwini, another office-goer in the area, said street vendors throw unsegregated waste on the roadsides in the area. “The MC has failed to put a check on the menace”, he said.

Jasmeet Kaur, a student at one of the IELTS centres in the area, said the Municipal Corporation’s drives under the banner of swachhta-hi-sewa are a facade. “The MC has failed to manage its own roads and sewer pipes but is carrying out activities in the name of creating awareness”, she said.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the corporation will resolve all issues pertaining to cleanliness in the city.