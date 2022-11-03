Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 2

With MLAs making a beeline for Punjabi University, Patiala, for various events over the past few days, the university is hopeful of getting a grant from the state government.

Cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Anmol Gagan Mann, MLAs Gurlal Ghanaur and Budh Ram, were in attendance at the university’s two-day All India Punjabi Conference that came to an end on Wednesday while a number of MLAs and ministers had visited the university during the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ games, organised at the campus by the Sports Department.

The VC said, “The modalities for a grant for the university are being worked upon. We have raised a demand for nearly Rs 100 crore, which is necessary to tide over and pay salaries as per the new pay commission scales. The government is supportive in this manner and we are hopeful we will get the funds in the revised budget estimates.”

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “The government is serious towards relieving the university from its financial doldrums. The VC has informed us that a grant of Rs 100 crore will help relieve the university. The policies adopted by the previous governments led to its downfall. We need time to bring it out of the financial slump. I will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister as well.”

