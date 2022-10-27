Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

Amid the worsening air quality index (AQI), the practice of open burning of garbage is adding to the woes of city dwellers. Heaps of burning garbage are commonplace in various parts of the city. At 211, Patiala’s AQI on Wednesday fell in ‘poor’ category.

Ironically, government-run institutions in the city continue to violate the guidelines.

Heaps of garbage were seen burning at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, on Wednesday. Similarly, garbage was on fire along the Patiala-Rajpura Road.

Rags and other waste materials were seen on fire near the Tractor Market on the road along Badi Nadi.

In most of the cases, garbage is piled on roadsides and on vacant before being set on fire.

Employees of the municipal corporation, which is supposed to keep a vigil on such violations, have also been found violating the norms. Instead of using eco-friendly means, they pile up the garbage and burn it in the open.

As per health experts, garbage burning takes a toll on the health of people. Ash particulates can cause irritation in eyes and throat, and can restrict visibility, say the experts.

Deputy Commissioner Sakhshi Sawhney said, “The practice is illegal. I will direct the MC to strictly implement the ban on open burning.”