Amritsar beat Mohali in HR Saggi cricket

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

Amritsar Cricket Academy bagged three points by defeating Mohali XI in the ongoing 1st HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Multi Days Cricket Tournament here today. Mohali won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kumar Pathak made 111 runs and helped his team Amritsar Cricket Academy to score a total of 326 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Mohali team was all out at 270 runs. Kumar Pathak took three wickets for 50 runs. Pathak was declared player of the match for his all-round performance.