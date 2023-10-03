Annual parliamentary debate competition held at RGNUL

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 2

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) organised the tenth edition of its annual National Parliamentary Debate Competition, AGAHI X, from September 29 to October 1.

The competition had nine rounds and saw 70 participants from across the country. Debates on themes ranging from state policy, art, artificial intelligence, among others were held on the first day. On the second day, two preliminary rounds were held on themes of religion and environment.

The team from Gujarat National Law University won the novice finals round, while SRCC, Delhi, emerged as the winners of the open rounds. Aditya Jha was declared the best speaker, while Harsh Battulwar won best adjudicator.

