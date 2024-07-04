Annual theatre workshop ends

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 3

Sunita Sabharwal and Pran Sabharwal from the National Theatre Arts Society concluded their one-month 43rd Annual Free Theatre Workshop on acting and personality development at SDKS Yadavindra Puran Bal Niketan here today.

The free theatre workshop, which was inaugurated on June 3, imparted training to orphan girls with the blessings of socialite Bal Krishan Singla, president of the Niketan.

The workshop director, Padma Shri recipient Pran Sabharwal, said he had a novel experience of working with the Bal Niketan’s girls and making them realise their potential, self-confidence and creativity.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.