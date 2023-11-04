Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 3

The faction led by Bhupinder Singh Virk won the Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA) elections today. Virk, a Professor of Law Department, has been elected president for the third term since 2018 and 2020, and the remaining nine members of his faction, the Progressive Teachers Alliance (PTA), were elected to the PUTA body unopposed. PTA includes representatives of the four teachers’ associations.

Elections for PUTA were scheduled for November 9, but today marked the final day for the withdrawal of nominations, and many candidates decided not to contest. As a result, the election process was concluded without any opposition. Other elected members include vice-president Nirmal Sangh (Professor, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Drug Research), secretary Maninder Singh (Assistant Professor, Computer Science) and cashier-cum-joint secretary Kirandeep Singh (Assistant Professor, Computer Science Department). The newly elected executive members include Charanjeev Singh, Damanjeet Sandhu, Raminder Singh, Gauravdeep, Yogita Bansal and Ashok Kumar Malik.

