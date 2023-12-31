Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 30

On the orders of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Sakshi Sawhney, an anti-rabies vaccination campaign is underway in various areas of the city. The campaign is being conducted as per the directives of Patiala Municipal Corporation’s Health Branch.

Providing details, Joint Commissioner Babandeep Singh Walia said areas with reports of rabid dogs were identified, and samples from three suspected dogs were tested, with results turning negative. The Municipal Corporation has also carried out animal birth control programmes from September to November, sterilising 1,043 dogs in different parts of the city.

The DC had directed the Health Branch of the Municipal Corporation to initiate an anti-rabies vaccination campaign in different localities of the city.

In accordance with these orders, the health team of the Municipal Corporation, with the support of the Animal Husbandry Department, conducted an anti-rabies vaccination drive in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Sirhind Road, Model Town and surrounding areas.

Walia said rabies prevention vaccination campaigns would continue in various areas. He emphasised if anyone observed a rabid dog, there was no need to panic and the information should be immediately conveyed to the following numbers: 8708542241 or 18001802808, or reported to the Municipal Corporation office. This will enable the MC to conduct timely checks on suspected rabid dogs.