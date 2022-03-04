Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

Vinod Bansal, Director, PSTCL, today awarded appreciation letters to officers of accounts, finance and IT wings in acknowledgement of their contribution. He motivated the officers to continue to serve PSTCL with hardwork, dedication and sincerity. Bansal highlighted the importance of team work. He congratulated the recipients for developing automation of accounts and reduction in interest cost. He assured that the management would provide every possible support to its employees whenever required.