AQI worsens, health advisory issued

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 9

Patiala on Wednesday witnessed the worst air quality of the season, which prompted the Health Department to issue a public advisory.

The air quality index (AQI) level dipped to the ‘very poor’ category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCD), the AQI reading stood at 374 in the evening.

Following the poor air quality, the Health Department advised people to avoid outdoor activities such as walking, cycling and running. “Wear a face mask while going out. People suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should carry inhalers at all times to avoid any untoward incident,” the advisory read.

Dr Sumeet Singh, Nodal Officer, National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health, said, “With the deteriorating air quality, people should avoid inessential outings. If one has to step outdoors, they should wear a face mask.”

He said there was a notable rise in the cases of breathing ailments, especially among children and elders.

Health experts said fossil burning should be reduced to minimise the production of ash and soot particles.

Dr Vishal Chopra, head of Chest and TB Department, Government Rajindra Hospital, said, “Asthmatic, allergic and COPD patients should refrain from going out. One should not go out without a face mask.”

People complain of sore throat and burning eye

As a thick blanket of smog engulfed the district for the second consecutive day, city residents complained of sore throat, burning eyes and breathlessness. Amrik Singh, a city resident, said, “Patiala is choking as people are struggling to breathe in this toxic air. Breathing indoors has become difficult too as presence of smog is being felt inside the houses, especially in the evenings. Another resident, Dr Preetinder Singh Chahal, said, “I have started using an air purifier as it has become difficult to breath even inside the house. I could not send my son to school as the air quality continues to worsen.”