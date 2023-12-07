Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

The district administration has banned the use of drones within a radius of 500 metres around the jails in the district. The area has been declared a ‘no-drone zone’ in the wake of mobile phones and other contraband being recovered from inside jails.

Patiala district has three jails — Central Jail in Patiala, and New Jail and Maximum Security Jail, both in Nabha.

The decision was taken by the state government following which the district magistrates were asked to issue separate orders in every district in view of the continued use of mobile phones inside the jail premises, despite heavy security at the entry points.

Exercising her powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, Additional District Magistrate Anuprita Johal banned the use of drones within a radius of 500 metres around the jail here by declaring it a ‘no-drone zone’.

Johal said flying unauthorised drones near jails could pose a security threat.

If anyone wanted to fly a drone camera for a marriage ceremony or a rally within 500 metres of the jail, permission from the police as well as the district administration would be needed.

A drone could be flown on certain occasions only after getting permission from the authorities concerned. The order will remain in force until February 3 next year.