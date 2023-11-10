Area surrounding Kali Devi temple complex declared 'no-drone zone'

Patiala, November 9
Sri Kali Devi Temple Complex and the surrounding area within 200 metres have been declared a ‘no drone zone’. As the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anuprita Johal, exercised the powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Act Number 2 of 1974), she said that this measure has been taken to ensure the security of the Sri Kali Devi Temple Complex here. The order will remain in effect until January 8, 2024. Violation will result in legal action against the offenders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi-NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain; court hearing on odd-even today
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air qua...
UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can't seek asylum
All asylum claims from Indian nationals who arrive on small ...
3 killed, 6 injured as Innova hits multiple cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
The Innova first hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres be...
Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told
SC: Prioritise death, life term matters
Ethics panel wants TMC MP Mahua Moitra out from Lok Sabha
Preneet, 5 other MPs favour adoption of report | 4 Oppositio...