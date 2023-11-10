Area surrounding Kali Devi temple complex declared 'no-drone zone'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 9

Sri Kali Devi Temple Complex and the surrounding area within 200 metres have been declared a ‘no drone zone’. As the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anuprita Johal, exercised the powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Act Number 2 of 1974), she said that this measure has been taken to ensure the security of the Sri Kali Devi Temple Complex here. The order will remain in effect until January 8, 2024. Violation will result in legal action against the offenders.