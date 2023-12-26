Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 25

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh conducted a visit to the Government Rajindra Hospital and Government Medical College, here on Sunday. While inspecting the Covid ward, Singh assured that although no cases of the new Covid variant have been reported in the state, the Health Department has taken comprehensive precautionary measures.

Emphasising the readiness of the health, medical, and research departments, Singh affirmed that robust arrangements have been made to handle potential Covid cases. He reassured the state residents, stating that there is no need to panic as the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann, stands fully equipped to address any situation.

Singh highlighted the advisory from the World Health Organisation to remain vigilant and cautious, especially for individuals battling pre-existing health conditions such as cancer, undergoing steroid treatments, kidney transplants, or respiratory diseases. He advised them to avoid crowded places, while reassuring the general public that there’s no cause for immediate concern.

He reiterated CM’s proactive approach by closely monitoring the current situation, conducting hospital visits across the state, and organising mock drills. He confirmed that the Punjab Government has already secured essential emergency medications, maintained functioning oxygen facilities, and continued RTPCR testing, despite the low number of reported cases, and stressed that there’s no detection of any new variant in the state.

Singh noted that no Covid patients have been admitted in Patiala till now. However, he urged strict adherence to safety protocols to safeguard against the virus. During the visit, Dr RPS Sibia, Dr Raja Paramjit Singh, Dr Vinod Dangwal, and Dr Sachin Kaushal were also present.

