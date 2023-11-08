Articles by jail inmates exhibited at District Court

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 7

Arun Gupta, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), inaugurated an exhibition showcasing baked goodies, phulkaris and other items prepared by female inmates of the New Nabha Jail at the District Court Complex.

Phulkaris, which feature traditional Punjabi embroidery, received an overwhelming response from attendees, leading to multiple orders.

The District and Sessions Judge described the exhibition as a heartwarming display of skill and creativity. He said the female inmates of had taken a step towards rehabilitation and reintegration into society through their collective efforts under the banner of SahaJ (an acronym for Sahayta for Jail inmates).

Besides, a student from the District Special Resource Centre, Sirhind City, also displayed handcrafted candles and diyas at the exhibition.

#Fatehgarh Sahib