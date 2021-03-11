As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

With mercury soaring to 44.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala has already started taking hit from the oppressive heat of summer.

In the face of unrelenting heatwave, the Health Department today forewarned the people of heat maladies.

Officials of the Health Department said people — owing to the constant exposure to blistering heatwaves — might experience vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said heatstroke, dehydration, heat cramps, heat syncope, dizziness and low blood pressure were common in the ongoing weather conditions.

He said there would be severe sunlight for about two hours between 1 to 3 pm during the day. Therefore, people should avoid venturing out during this time of the day to avoid summer-induced conditions.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said one should drink two-three litres of water along with other liquids. He said lemon water was a very good option in these conditions, however, the skyrocketed prices of lemon had limited its use. He said lassi and coconut water could be a good alternative to lemon water. He further added that the heatwave, along with internal problems, might also cause external ailments such as skin-related diseases. “There is also a risk of rashes on the skin, prickly heat rash and infection. To protect our body from the onslaught of heat, do not wear dark-coloured clothes during afternoon hours.”