Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

Patiala, September 15

A large number of Asha workers held a protest at the grain market on the Sirhind road today. They also marched up to the residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh.

The workers ended the protest upon getting assurances of a meeting with the Health Minister on September 19. The workers have been demanding an increase in their incentive as well as the implementation of minimum wages.

Mandeep Kaur Bilga, a union leader, said they had been pressing for their demands for a long time, but to no avail. She said, “The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had assured us to increase our incentive upon the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party’s state government. But, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been silent on the matter.”

Sarbjot Kaur Machaki, another leader of the union, said the Asha workers should be paid as per minimum wages. She said, “The state government should pay us a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. The workers should be given maternity leave and life insurance by the state government up to Rs 5 lakh. Besides, EPF should be deducted from salaries.”