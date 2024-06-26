ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 25

ASHA workers led by the state president, Kirandeep Kaur Panjola, held a protest in support of their demands in front of the Deputy Commissioner office today. The workers presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, which is to be forwarded to the Health Minister. They said the memorandum highlights all their demands, adding that they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not met.

Addressing mediapersons, Panjola said the AAP had failed to fulfil any promise that they made before coming to power in the state.

She said the decisions taken by the government regarding ASHA workers and facilitators would hinder health care activities and increase infant mortality. She said the decisions taken by the government should be withdrawn, adding that the retirement age should be increased from 58 to 65 years and Rs 5 lakh should be given to all retirees. Panjola said Rs 10,000 pension should be given after discharge of service, incentives should be restored, and appointment letters should be given to workers who have cleared ANM.

