Ashok Kumar assumes charge of loco works

Patiala, December 7
Ashok Kumar took over the charge of Principal Chief Administrative Officer, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), on December 6. He has earlier worked as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.
Kumar is from the 1985 batch of IRSEE (Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers). He has worked at the department for 35 years and has held several managerial positions at the Indian Railways, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Trivandrum, Chief Vigilance Officer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and others.
