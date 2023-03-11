ASI held taking Rs 8,500 in bribe in Patiala

Patiala, March 10
Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabbed an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500. The ASI, identified as Balraj Singh, was deputed at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala.
VB officials said arrest was made on a complaint of Vivek Kumar, a resident of Patiala city.
He had complained to bureau officials that the suspect had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him to implement a probe report prepared by senior police officials and to register a case against his opponents. The complainant said he had already paid Rs 1,500 to him.
VB sleuths said they arrested the suspect while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500. A case has been registered against the suspect in Patiala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
India, Australia to boost defence ties
Ink pacts on sports, innovation, audio-visual production, so...