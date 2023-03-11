ASI held taking Rs 8,500 in bribe in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabbed an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500. The ASI, identified as Balraj Singh, was deputed at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala.

VB officials said arrest was made on a complaint of Vivek Kumar, a resident of Patiala city.

He had complained to bureau officials that the suspect had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him to implement a probe report prepared by senior police officials and to register a case against his opponents. The complainant said he had already paid Rs 1,500 to him.

VB sleuths said they arrested the suspect while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500. A case has been registered against the suspect in Patiala.