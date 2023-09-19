ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 18

Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has restored an ‘unprotected heritage monument’, a “samadh”, in the Army area here. It is claimed to be that of Ram Singh (the first Sikh chieftain of the Malwa region), the father of Ala Singh. Patiala district has been named after Ala Singh.

The ASI had received a proposal to preserve the “samadh” in 2021 from a retired Punjabi University researcher, Dr JS Bhatia, who claimed it was the tomb of Ram Singh and was built in the early 1780s.

The researcher, in a paper published in the journal, “The Punjab Past and Present”, published by the publication bureau of the university in 2017, described the discovery of the “samadh”. He said the revenue records of the Patiala Commissioner stated that the land measuring 1 bigha and 9 biswa was registered in the names of Ram Singh and Amar Lal. Bhatia claimed that the technique, texture and colours of anonymous paintings asserted that they belonged to the earliest phase when painters worked only on heroic, mythological, and religious themes. He said the samadh’s designs and dome structure were also from the 18th century.

AK Tiwari, Deputy Director, ASI, said, “We found that the monument was from the early phase of Patiala and also acknowledged that the paintings needed to be preserved. Therefore, we have now carried out preservation of the site with an expenditure of Rs 4.66 lakh under the segment ‘unprotected heritage monuments’.”

He added, “The ‘samadh’ is genuine from an archaeological and historical point of view. We have renovated the plaster on the outside walls and floor. It is safe in the hands of the Indian Army.”

