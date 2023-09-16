ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

A video of a man in police uniform thrashing an old man near the railway station today raised questions. The old man has been identified as Balvir Singh, from Rajgarh village, who resides at Anand Nagar-B here.

The police official has been identified as ASI Sham Lal, who is posted at the Anaj Mandi police station. He can be seen beating an elderly Sikh man with a stick. We have suspended the ASI and started a departmental inquiry in the matter. Varun Sharma, SSP

Balvir said, “I fill water for residents to earn a living.” He alleged that the policeman was in an inebriated state. “I suffered injuries in the legs and a hand. He demanded money and alcohol and levelled various allegations against me,” the victim alleged.

Meanwhile, SSP Varun Sharma said the police had taken note of the incident. He said, “The police official has been identified as ASI Sham Lal, who is posted at the Anaj Mandi police station. He can be seen beating an elderly Sikh man with a stick. We have suspended the ASI and started a departmental inquiry in the matter.”

A leader the SAD, Bikram Singh Majithia, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “A disturbing video has emerged from Patiala where a policeman can be seen beating an aged Sikh. I demand stringent action against culprits with exemplary punishment.”