Asian Games gold medallist honoured

Patiala, October 20

The Ryan International School honoured ace archer Parneet Kaur, who secured a gold medal in the Asian Games 2022. The medalist, along with her parents and coach, Surinder Singh Randhawa, were welcomed with marigold garlands and a shower of rose petals. To mark the occasion, she planted a ‘litchi’ sapling in the school premises.

