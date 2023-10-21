Asian Games gold medallist honoured

Patiala, October 20
The Ryan International School honoured ace archer Parneet Kaur, who secured a gold medal in the Asian Games 2022. The medalist, along with her parents and coach, Surinder Singh Randhawa, were welcomed with marigold garlands and a shower of rose petals. To mark the occasion, she planted a ‘litchi’ sapling in the school premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections
Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...