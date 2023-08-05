Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Patiala, August 4
City fencer Arjun has been selected for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.
His name was announced by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) recently. The 26-year-old is otherwise commissioned in the Indian Army as Havildar. He is part of the four-member (except two reserve) team of foil fencers.
Earlier, Arjun was a part of the Indian squad in the Asian Championship held in June where the team was finished seventh. He had bagged a silver medal in the individual category and a gold medal in the team foil event at the National Games. Arjun has been playing the sport for the last over 12 years.
