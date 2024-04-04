Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

The Patiala police have registered an FIR and have started a probe following a video of a man that went viral in which he was dragging his wife on the road in broad daylight. The police said, following a complaint by the woman, they have registered a case against him and have been conducting raids to nab him.

The incident took place almost nine days ago, and a video clip went viral where the suspect was seen dragging his wife from her hair at Majithia Enclave. The suspect, Sumit Kumar, was booked on the complaint of his wife, Neerja Garg. She accused her husband and relatives of mental and physical torture. In her complaint to the police, she said, “My husband would often beat me as he is an alcoholic, and instead of opposing him, my husband was being backed by them.”

A senior police official said that an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, adding that the suspect would be arrested soon.

