Assistant Professor felicitated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

Dr Nidhi Gupta, Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, Multani Mal Modi College, was honoured at the college after completing 90 days pre-commissioning course, PRNC-110 (Senior Wing), at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Principal Khushvinder Kumar congratulated her for being commissioned as Lieutenant. He said the NCC cadets would get motivated by her achievement. Dr Nidhi Gupta was ranked the best NCC-associate officer during the training at the Officers Training Academy.

#Madhya Pradesh