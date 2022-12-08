At 1,034, dengue cases cross last year’s count in Patiala

Patiala, December 7
As many as seven cases of dengue were reported in Patiala today, taking the tally to 1,034. While the effect of dengue is now on a downward spiral due to a fall in the temperature, the total count of cases in the district this year has crossed last year’s count.
Last year, the district had reported 1,013 cases of dengue. Health officials said dengue cases could turn up during the coming days as well.
“The pattern of emergence of cases has been similar to that of last year. Most cases piled up in the month of November,” an official said.
The official said of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, four were from Patiala city, one from Nabha and one each from the Bhadson and Kauli blocks.
